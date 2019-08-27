La Crosse officer will not be charged in shooting incident

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The District Attorney's Office of La Crosse has determined that the actions of Officer Dustin Darling on August 3 were reasonable acts of self-defense.

Darling was responding to a domestic disturbance involving Allen Kruk at a home on 9th Street in La Crosse.

Body-cam video of Officer Darling, along with interviews of other officers present, show that Kruk demonstrated an imminent and serious threat of death or great bodily harm to the officer. An investigation by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) indicates that Officer Darling grabbed onto Kruk's left arm and Kruk immediately began to pull away and began to turn his body towards Officer Darling raising his right arm. Officer Darling saw a silver handgun with a large barrel in Kruk's right hand. The body-cam video confirms this. Kruk continued to turn towards Officer Darling and pointed the muzzle of the handgun at Officer Darling. Officer Darling immediately let go of Kruk and backpedaled to create space.

Officer Darling began to shoot the suspect while backing up. As he did so, Officer Darling was shot by Kruk in his ballistic vest near the chest area. Officer Darling believed his life was in danger and Kruk was a threat to other responding officers as well as the children inside the residence. Officer Darling was also concerned for the safety of Kruk's ex-wife as she remained outside. Officer Darling then moved near the furthest rear corner of the neighboring house. Officers on scene then provided medical attention and Kruk survived his injuries.

As a result of the investigation, Officer Darling will not be charged with any criminal offenses in connection with the incident.

There are still results pending from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and toxicology results from Mr. Kruk. It does not appear those analyses would contain findings that would change the analysis of the District Attorney's Office regarding the actions of the officer as it relates to his use of deadly force.

Darling is a six-year veteran of the La Crosse Police department.

Darling was treated and released at an area hospital.

Kruk remains in a hospital.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.