La Crosse native is a U.S. Navy destroyer Sailor

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WKBT) - A 2017 La Crosse Central High School graduate is now serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided missile destroyer, USS Decatur.

Seaman Hleechia Phang, serving aboard the destroyer operating out of San Diego, CA, is responsible for training and directing personnel in all activities that preserve the ship, according to a release from the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

Phang credits her success in the Navy to lessons learned growing up in La Crosse.

“Teamwork is something I learned the importance of back home,” said Phang. “The Navy is made up of people from all different walks of life, and you have to be able to work with them to complete the mission.”

More than 300 sailors serve aboard the ship, and their jobs are highly specialized, requiring dedication and skill, according to Navy officials. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times.

“The success of the Decatur is due to the dedication and ownership each member of the crew feels towards making Decatur the best ship on the waterfront,” said Cmdr. Bob Bowen, commanding officer of USS Decatur. “Our team is always ready to accomplish the mission because of the commitment each sailor has to maintaining high standards and sound shipboard operating principles. Every team member knows their roles and responsibilities and does their part to ensure success.”

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied-upon assets, Phang and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.

“I am proud that I am a first generation sailor and the Navy has allowed me to be a positive influence on my brother,” added Phang.

