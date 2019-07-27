La Crosse man injured in rollover crash
DAKOTA, Minn. (WKBT) - A La Crosse man was injured in a rollover crash Friday night in Dakota.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Blain Brent Wicks, 50, was traveling southbound on Highway 61 in Winona County when he lost control of his pick-up truck, went into the median and rolled.
He was wearing his seat belt.
Wicks was taken to Gundersen in La Crosse by Tri-State Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
