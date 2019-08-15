La Crosse man claims $1 Million Powerball prize

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A La Crosse man claims his $1 million Powerball prize from the August 10 drawing.

Thomas Yoshizumi purchased his quick pick ticket at Kwik Trip at 3130 State Road in La Crosse. Yoshizumi matched 5 of 5 numbers, but not the Powerball number, to win the prize.

The winning numbers were 35, 41, 44, 58, 59 and PB 3.

