La Crosse man claims $1 Million Powerball prize
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A La Crosse man claims his $1 million Powerball prize from the August 10 drawing.
Thomas Yoshizumi purchased his quick pick ticket at Kwik Trip at 3130 State Road in La Crosse. Yoshizumi matched 5 of 5 numbers, but not the Powerball number, to win the prize.
The winning numbers were 35, 41, 44, 58, 59 and PB 3.
