La Crosse man charged in campus assaults sentenced
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A La Crosse man is sentenced to 16 years of supervised release.
23-year-old Raekown Tillman was sentenced in court Wednesday morning.
Tillman was accused of exposing himself and assaulting women near UW-La Crosse and Western Technical College, as well as following women onto the Viterbo campus.
As a part of his sentence, he must maintain a mental health routine.
In June, Tillman pled no contest to several charges including Strangulation and Suffocation and intimidation of a victim.
The court found Tillman not responsible by Reason of Mental Disease or Defect.
