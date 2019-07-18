La Crosse looks to educate residents on financial benefits of renewable energy
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - It's a routine for commuters and businesses to operate on fossil fuel, but for some the continued use of gas could be "the meteor that's headed towards earth," according to Cathy Van Maren.
Van Maren is a part of the Sustainable La Crosse Commission that proposed the clean energy plan, hoping to reduce carbon emissions gradually until La Crosse is completely carbon neutral by 2050.
The plan was sent to city council, who amended the proposal to make the final plan as apolitical as possible.
"Some people automatically think 'well you have to be a liberal to be a part of this.' I think we've taken a good step to challenge that," explained Barb Janssen, City Council Member representing District 3.
"We each have our own reasons. My reason may be because I'm concerned with global warming and climate crisis. But just as valid are concerns of health, finances and jobs," added Van Maren.
City Council is looking into ways to appeal to a La Crosse resident's wallet, instead of their political base.
"There's going to be a challenge to just educate people and help people understand that this is a good option. We save money and it's good for the earth," explained Janssen.
Janssen applied some greener aspects to her own life and has seen positive results.
"I've already seen the benefits of air sealing my house, insulating it to the new standard, putting a sustainable roof on my home. If we can help people see that, it's just going to have a domino effect."
The city understands it can't force its residents to go green, but hopes economic benefit is enough to get the ball rolling.
"The cost part of it is huge, no matter your political beliefs, you can't argue with the numbers," added Janssen.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- La Crosse looks to educate residents on financial benefits of renewable energy
- Unmanned drone crashes near Volk Field
- School back in session for Northside, Hamilton Elementary Schools in La Crosse
- Local students learn about area history at Archaeology Field School in La Crosse
- Blankets, notes of encouragement donated to cancer patients at Gundersen Health System
Latest News
- City of La Crosse opens several 'cooling stations' to beat the heat
- News 8 Investigates: Principal surrenders his license, will not appeal misconduct case
- La Crosse man charged in federal court with heroin delivery
- New program makes $75 million available for local roads
- With help from community members, Aptiv opens new adult home for people with disabilities
- Unmanned aerial system crashes at Volk Field
- Complaints: CenturyLink failed to respond to cable marking
- WKBT's Lisa Klein says goodbye
- Bond set at $250,000 in deadly Milwaukee road rage shooting
- Feds: Man charged with killing 3 had been deported twice