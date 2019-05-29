La Crosse Loggers ready for 2019 season

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse Loggers baseball returned to the area Wednesday tonight as another sure sign of summer in our area.

The Loggers opened their 17th season on La Crosse's northside.

Crews were busy putting the finishing touches on the park ahead of the game.

The fan experience will be a mix of traditional favorites and new options.

"We've got some new logos, new jerseys that the players are going to be unveiling. A couple of different areas around the ball park that people will be able to see and experience some new food options as well," said Chris Callaway, La Crosse Loggers Assistant Manager.

The Loggers will host 36 regular season home games at Copeland Park and Events Center in 2019.



