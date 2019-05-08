La Crosse large item collection dates set
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The City of La Crosse will be offering large item collection May 13 - June 7, 2019.
Here are the instructions for the spring clean-up:
- There will be 2 collection days per dwelling on your regular recycling day.
- Items shall not be set out more than 12 hours before collection and the property owner is responsible for removal of extra items left out once pickup is complete.
- Each collection is limited to 5 items per tax parcel.
- Electronics and appliances cannot be placed for collection.
- Items cannot exceed 300 lbs.
- Items should be placed at your refuse & recycling collection point, otherwise they will not be collected.
- Mattresses and box springs shall be kept separate from other large items as they will be picked up by a different truck and recycled. If rain is in the forecast please cover mattresses and box springs so they remain dry.
Contact Hilltopper Refuse at 608-783-6727 ext. 2 with any inquiries.
