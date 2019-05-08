La Crosse large item collection dates set

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The City of La Crosse will be offering large item collection May 13 - June 7, 2019.

Here are the instructions for the spring clean-up:

There will be 2 collection days per dwelling on your regular recycling day.

Items shall not be set out more than 12 hours before collection and the property owner is responsible for removal of extra items left out once pickup is complete.

Each collection is limited to 5 items per tax parcel.

Electronics and appliances cannot be placed for collection.

Items cannot exceed 300 lbs.

Items should be placed at your refuse & recycling collection point, otherwise they will not be collected.

Mattresses and box springs shall be kept separate from other large items as they will be picked up by a different truck and recycled. If rain is in the forecast please cover mattresses and box springs so they remain dry.

Contact Hilltopper Refuse at 608-783-6727 ext. 2 with any inquiries.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.