La Crosse kicks-off annual Bike Festival for Labor Day weekend

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 05:54 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A weekend of celebrating La Crosse's bicycling culture is now underway!

The 8th annual La Crosse Area Labor Day Bike Festival kicked-off Friday evening with a series of mountain bike games at the Upper Hixon Trail Head. The 4 day weekend event will also include road and interest rides, open downtown streets with live music, and some new paid routes that will take people outside of the city.

Organizers say the event offers a chance for visitors to experience our unique and beautiful landscapes.

"They're used to riding flat land and they come to La Crosse and the beautiful bluffs that overlook the Mississippi River is unlike anything they get to ride. So, it really just sets up well as an attraction for people to come in and really enjoy something that they don't usually get to do,” said Explore La Crosse Director of Sports and Events Jeremiah Burish.

You can find a fill schedule of events, and register for the festivities, at the Bike Festival’s website.

