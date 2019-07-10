La Crosse honored for energy efficiency efforts

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The City of La Crosse is being honored for its efforts to be more environmentally friendly.

The group, Focus on Energy, presented Mayor Tim Kabat this morning with the Energy Efficiency Excellence award.

The award is for the success of the Mayor's Home Energy Challenge, which looks to get area homeowners to make their homes more energy efficient.

Since its inception, 40 La Crosse homes have completed energy efficiency projects.

"It says a lot about our community and the fact that we're getting recognized for that says a lot. Because the whole focus on energy efficiency and really trying to reduce our carbon footprint collectively as a community is really important, it's a big goal for the city," said La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat.

Focus on Energy is giving out 18 statewide efficiency awards, with La Crosse being the only city or town to receive one.



