La Crosse Highway Department checking roads, bridges following flooding

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The roads and bridges impacted by Tuesday's flooding are being inspected.

The La Crosse County Highway department started their inspections this morning.

The highway department says while every storm is different, bridges impacted by the floods from last year have not had major problems so far today.

"Bridges, we've been pretty lucky this time around. We've got some debris issues, we've got bridge approaches that we need to look at," said Ron Chamberlain, Highway Commissioner with the La Crosse County Highway Department.

The Highway Department staff is hopeful that La Crosse County roads that were closed would be open by Wednesday morning.