La Crosse high school held annual Memorial Day program

La Crosse Central High School Memorial Day Program A La Crosse high school hosted its annual Memorial Day program this morning at 9:20 a.m.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A La Crosse high school hosted its annual Memorial Day program this morning at 9:20 a.m.

La Crosse Central High School has hosted the annual program since the school's opening in 1923.

The program was held in the Central High School auditorium for the first time due to inclement weather and included a flag presentation, performances by the school's robed choir and senior Cassie Thill gave an address.

"It's important to teach our students to remember and reflect on those Americans who have fought to keep our country safe," said Central High School Associate Principal Jeff Axness. "It's a day to honor and respect those from the armed forces, the members who have died and those who continue to serve our country still today."

"To the best of our knowledge, this is the longest running high school Memorial Day observance in the nation," said Axness.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.