La Crosse Firefighters head to Madison to help grieving first responders

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Firefighters from La Crosse are helping to staff Madison fire stations and ambulances Sunday so first responders can honor one of their own, according to a department post on Twitter.

Todd Mahoney, 38, died after participating in an Iron Man competition last weekend. He served as an apparatus engineer with the Madison Fire Department, according to a press release.

Mahoney served the department for nine years and most recently worked at a station in downtown Madison. He was also a paramedic at one of the fire stations.

He is survived by his wife and three young sons.

Firefighters and emergency crews from 19 departments across Wisconsin will fill the positions Sunday.

Madison-area first responders will attend Mahoney's memorial service at Door Creek Church.

