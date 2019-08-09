La Crosse Fire Department respond to gas leak next door to Fire Station 1

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Fire Department was dispatched for a gas line that was struck next to their own fire station on Market Street.

When responding to the call at 7 a.m., crews could hear and smell the gas leaking while still inside the fire station.

The area was blocked off from traffic, the adjacent apartment building was evacuated and the leak was clamped under the protection of hose line.

Battalion Chief Jeff Schott said, a two-inch natural gas service line was struck by an electrical contractor during service work with an excavator.

Market Street, between 5th and 4th Streets is still closed to traffic as of 9:30 a.m.

The La Crosse Fire Department was assisted by Xcel Energy, La Crosse Police, and La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch.

No injuries were reported.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.