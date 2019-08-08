La Crosse Fire Department receives re-accreditation

News

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Fire Department is celebrating international re-accreditation.

The department received the designation during hearings in Atlanta, Georgia.

Members of the La Crosse Fire Department were in attendance.

Accreditation means the department has gone through continuous self-assessment and risk analysis to meet or exceed industry best practices.

La Crosse is one of 33 departments to be accredited at the hearings ... and one of only two from Wisconsin.
 

