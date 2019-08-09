La Crosse fire crews put out fire at Valley View Mall

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at Valley View Mall Thursday afternoon.

A call came in at 1:50 p.m. for a fire outside of Eye Mart Express. When fire crews arrived, no smoke or fire was visible, but a strong odor remained inside the store.

A customer alerted crews of wisps of smoke coming from a window casing inside the store. The fire department and mall security evacuated the store and immediately began searching for the cause of the smoke.

Crews found a fire inside the wall around a pipe chase and quickly extinguished it.

Battalion Chief Jeff Schott says, the fire may have been smoldering for an extended period.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Inspection Bureau.

Damage estimates were not available.

Fire crews were assisted by mall security and maintenance personnel. Tri-State Ambulance and La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch also assisted the Fire Department.

