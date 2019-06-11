La Crosse- Eau Claire stores to raise money for Gundersen Health System

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBKT) - All La Crosse-Eau Claire Walmart and Sam's Club stores kick off this year's Children Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals) fundraising campaign to help treat local children with illness and injury.

All money raised during the La Crosse-Eau Claire CMN Hospital campaign directly benefits Gundersen Health System to fund critical treatments, pediatric medical equipment, research and charitable care. The Walmart- Sam's Club CMN Hospital campaign runs June 10 through July 7.

“We’re humbled by the generosity shown by Walmart and Sam’s Club customers, members and associates who make contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network fundraising campaign year after year,” said Chad Holz, Walmart regional general manager. “Every year, we are honored to participate in this initiative as the money raised by our local stores provides lifesaving research and equipment to Wisconsin children in need and we are incredibly excited to kick off this wonderful campaign once again.”

To date, Walmart and Sam's Club associates, members and customers in La Crosse- Eau Claire have raised over $3.2 million for Gundersen Health System, most of it one dollar at a time. Nationally, Walmart and Sam's Club have raised more than $1 billion for CMN Hospitals; the largest cash amount ever raised by a company for a non-profit in North America.

The need is staggering- 62 children enter a CMN Hospital every minute for treatment of an illness or injury. Here is how to help:

Donate $1 or more at the checkout lane or self-checkout of any La Crosse-Eau Claire Walmart store or Sam’s Club

Spread the word and encourage others to support the CMN Hospitals campaign via social media with custom CMN gifs and the hashtag #HelpKidsLiveBetter

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.