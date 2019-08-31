La Crosse doctor returns from Doctors Without Borders

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A La Crosse resident with Doctors Without Borders recently returned from Africa.

Doctor Erika Olson, an infectious disease specialist, worked as the medical activity manager in the South Kivu region of Democratic Republic of Congo.

Olson worked for ten months treating cases of HIV and tuberculosis throughout the region.

Olson says she always wanted to help others, especially those who are disadvantaged.

"I think that everyone regardless of where they live and where they came from deserves access to healthcare and the resource disparity is really very pronounced in a lot of different parts of the world," Olson said when asked why her job is important.



