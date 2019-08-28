La Crosse District Attorney finds police officer acted in self defense during shootout

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse Police Officer Dustin Darling's bodycam shows the frightening events the officer saw when investigating a domestic dispute.

The bodycam was used in the investigation, and District Attorney Tim Gruenke says the camera was a key piece of evidence, revealing Darling shot in self defense.

"This one didn't take as long because we have bodycam that shows everything. So you don't have to rely on interviews or witnesses or what people heard and saw."

La Crosse Police revealed the video to the public today once Darling was cleared, as an example of the life-or-death situation an officer may experience.

"Number one it hallmarks the dangers that our officers face on the street, and number two it really shows that our officers are trained well, and react to force that they're faced with appropriately," said Captain Melby of the La Crosse Police Department.

Slowing the video down, shows that 35 year old Allen Kruk pointed his weapon at Darling before shots were fired and also when he was on the floor, causing the officer to open fire once more. The officer said he was concerned about the children in the home and felt a direct threat to his safety when he saw the gun.

Officer Darling reported to be fine after the shot hit his bullet proof vest, but to be safe, the La Crosse Police Department will only let Darling return to the force on his terms.

"We'll see when the officer's ready to come back to work. It's not something where we'll force the officer back on the street," added Cpt. Melby.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.