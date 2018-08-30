La Crosse Distilling Company set to open

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A new business is opening in La Crosse's downtown.

La Crosse Distilling Company will open its doors to the public Friday evening.

The 10,000 square foot distillery has been under construction since 2017.

The new building features a 190 person capacity tasting room along with a restaurant and cocktail bar.

As La Crosse's first distillery, owners say they feel there is a lot of local interest.

"There's a big craft movement, it seems people more and more are becoming concerned with where the things come from that they consume," said Chad Staehly, Co-Owner of La Crosse Distilling Company.

The distillery will sell spirits in the distillery's retail store.

Liquor is planned to be distributed statewide to stores this fall.