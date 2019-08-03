La Crosse discusses art installation that will set the city apart

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Arts Board is helping decide the look and design of La Crosse Center renovations.

The committee is looking to redesign the interior and exterior of the building with different art pieces.

A panel would line a wall in the entry filled with historical pictures of La Crosse. A second piece of art involves a display that would hang from the ceiling and rotate local artists on a quarterly basis. The last art piece the committee is discussing would be a unique piece of art in the new atrium or outside in front of the center.

Chairman of the La Crosse Arts Board, Doug Weidenbach says, "This could be an opportunity to create an iconic piece that really shows up La Crosse. Something like, you might imagine the Bean in Chicago, Cloudscape, I don't think we'll be able to get Anish Kapoor, but I think there definitely is the possibility to make a piece of art that people will identify with La Crosse."

The Arts Board also decided to move the "Dancers" statue previously located at the Pump House in La Crosse to the Weber Center.

