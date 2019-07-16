La Crosse credit union CEO receives Patriot Award

Pictured (L to R): John Gessner , ESGR Military Outreach Coordinator-Wisconsin; Shawn Hanson, Marine Credit Union President and CEO; Matt Martinson , Petty Officer 1st Class and Branch Manager at Marine Credit Union

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A CEO of an area credit union is awarded the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Patriot Award.

Marine Credit Union's President and CEO, Shawn Hanson, was nominated by Petty Officer 1st Class Matt Martinson, Branch Manager at Marine Credit Union in Des Moines. Martinson nominated Hanson for the Patriot Award for his dedication to assisting Marine Credit Union employees, and employees with family members, currently serving in the military. Marine provides flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, leaves of absence and paid time off for employees whose family members are leaving or returning from deployment. "I am extremely proud and grateful to work for Marine Credit Union under Shawn's leadership, who has always been supportive of my military service," said Martinson. "Shawn created a culture at Marine Credit Union that appreciates current and former Service members."

The Patriot Award is presented to an individual supervisor at a National Guard or Reserve member's civilian workplace. An employee serving in the National Guard or Reserve, or the spouse of a Guard or Reserve member, may nominate individual supervisors and bosses for support provided directly to the nominating Service member and his or her family.

"I'm honored to receive this award. I value all current and former Service members in our communities and I'm proud that Marine is committed to supporting these individuals," said Hanson. "Whatever we can do to assist, whether it's providing time off for our employees' active duties or supporting veterans struggling in our communities, it's important to our organization."

"The Patriot Award was created by ESGR to publicly recognize individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees, who like the citizen warriors before them, have answered their nation's call to serve," said Mike Williams, Wisconsin ESGR state chair. Supportive supervisors are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation's Guard and Reserve units.

