La Crosse County tourism officials expect more tourism growth this summer
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Tourism spending is up $16 million in La Crosse County over the past year. Local tourism officials said they are ready for another busy season of welcoming old and new visitors to the area.
Every year, the La Crosse community welcomes thousands of visitors from communities near and far.
Explore La Crosse Executive Director A.J. Frels said La Crosse County ranks in the top 10 in the state for tourism spending.
"Tourism looks strong as ever,” Frels said.
Tourists spent $279 million in 2018 which is nearly 6 percent more from last year.
Downtown Main Street Executive Director Robin Moses said the Historic Downtown district has turned into a "must-see" for the avid traveler.
"More people are starting to find out what a great gem we have here," Moses said. "Our restaurant scene is really strong and vibrant."
More hotels are popping up to accommodate as many people as possible.
"We have doubled the amount of room stays available right here in the historic downtown district," Moses said.
Explore La Crosse officials have been working to get the word out about everything the community has to offer to big cities such as Chicago, Milwaukee, Madison and Minneapolis.
"People who live in metropolitan areas come here to experience the bluffs, the waterways, and openness."
Every year, those people are coming back, and they are telling their friends.
"It allows them to get out, ride their bike, hike or kayak and feel like they are free," Frels said. "When you are living in the city, you don't have the accessibility when you step out the door. We are very blessed to have that here."
