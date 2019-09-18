La Crosse County to get two new full-time prosecutors

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse County District Attorney's Office deals with 300 to 400 cases at a time, and La Crosse District Attorney Tim Gruenke said that it makes it difficult to stay on top of the backlog of cases.

Gov. Tony Evers announced on Tuesday that the state will hire close to 65 new assistant prosecutors for 56 counties throughout the state. Some positions are full-time and some are part-time, but the goal is to lighten the workload for those responsible for moving people through the court system.

"It's been a decade since any positions were put into the state budget, said Joel Brennan, state Department of Administration secretary, who was at the La Crosse County Courthouse on behalf of Evers. "This is something that has a statewide impact on our criminal justice system."

The state will place two new assistant DAs in La Crosse County and Eau Claire County. Monroe, Chippewa, and Jackson counties will each get one.

La Crosse District Attorney Tim Gruenke said the staff he has now is not enough to get through the backlog of cases.

"Right now I have eight people, including myself," Gruenke said. "In addition to administrative duties, I am expected to carry a full caseload which is almost impossible."

He says his staff takes on about 20-30 new cases every day.

"It's hard to keep them all shoveled and keep them all straight," he said, and when there is too much work and not enough people, corners are cut to make ends meet.

"Any time you have too much work and not enough time to do it, you prioritize," he said. "You handle what you think you can handle, and some things just don't get handled the way they should. You do the best you can on everything you can do, but you know there's more you could do if you had more time."

Brennan said increased staffing will help turn the wheels of the court system faster.

"That's the difference between someone being able to do their job fully and not," Brennan said.

State officials say they are optimistic the added staffing will save time and money for everyone in the community.

"Some of those things that need that upfront investment are going to save taxpayer money," Brennan said. "They are going to treat people better, and they are going to have better outcomes for the state."

State officials said this will give La Crosse County officials a chance to continue using their diverse court programs to get people through the system and keep people safe. The new hires will also help keep nonviolent criminals from crowding jails and prisons, saving more taxpayer dollars.

Gruenke said he expects to have the two positions filled in the next couple of months.



