La Crosse County non-profit to offer free week of disability services

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBKT) - VARC officially announced its newest initiative, ExploreAbility, which is offering individuals with disabilities a free week of services during the month of June including transportation throughout La Crosse County.

ExploreAbility is an extension off of VARC's most recent event, ConnectAbility. The new initiative is part of what VARC calls its "Ability Series." The ExploreAbility event is designed for individuals with disabilities to have access to services who may be unsure of what their interests, capabilities and skills are, or may even be looking to try something new. VARC is opening its Employment/Prevocational services, and Skills/Enrichment Day services to anyone in the La Crosse County area including Onalaska, Holmen, and West Salem.

A variety of activities are provided and may be chosen by participants which include employment training, paid employment experiences, job shadows and business tours, recreational outings, and various activities such as hiking, swimming, and exercise classes, as well as music and art experiences. Services can be customized for up to five days per week during the week of June 24-28.

Registration for ExploreAbility can be completed on VARC's website www.varcinc.com/explore or you can contact Niki Steele at 608-.637-3934. Space is limited and applicants will be reviewed for appropriateness.

VARC, Inc. has been serving individuals in the area since 1975, offering independent living skills, promoting education, fostering community interaction, and providing a variety of employment and life skills training.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.