La Crosse County may contribute $138,000 to La Crosse Center renovation
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse County could be contributing to the renovation of the La Crosse Center.
Wednesday morning the executive committee of the La Crosse County board approved $138,000 to contribution to the downtown La Crosse facility.
The money comes from an excess of money from a TIFF district in the La Crosse International Business Park.
While the contribution was approved Wednesday, some members of the county board do have concerns.
"The process that has been used by the city to gain financial support from La Crosse County and other governmental entities has been inelegant," said Tara Johnson, La Crosse County Board Chair.
The proposal still needs to be approved by two-thirds of the full county board at their meeting next Thursday.
