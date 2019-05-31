La Crosse County Landfill looking to possible future expansion

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse County is looking to expand the footprint of its landfill.

It's one of the many projects on tap for the county's solid waste department as it looks to the future.

Department officials will begin the permit process for the expansion with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

That should take three to five years to complete.

The landfill reached capacity last year.

The hope is to expand to land that neighbors the current landfill and take advantage of the current infrastructure.

"Ideally, that's the best place for any county or any municipality is building where you already have a landfill, instead of going out and targeting additional green space for a landfill, you build one already exists," said Jadd Stilwell, La Crosse County Solid Waste Department director.

The planned expansion would extend the landfill's capacity for 20 additional years.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.