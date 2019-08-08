La Crosse County Health Department to collect private well water

Copyright 2017 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBKT) - Tuesday, August 20 from 4-7 p.m., La Crosse County Health Department staff will be at the West Salem Library, 201 Neshonoc Road, to collect water test samples, provide water testing bottles, and answer any questions or concerns.

The La Crosse County Health Department is encouraging private well owners to test their wells annually. Even if your water looks, tastes and smells good, it can still contain harmful bacteria and viruses, and the only way to know is through testing.

Water testing bottles are currently available for pickup at the La Crosse County Health Department, West Salem Town Hall, Barre Town Hall, Village of Bangor, and the West Salem Library.

