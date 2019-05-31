La Crosse County drug court graduates share success stories
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Graduates from La Crosse County's Drug Court are sharing their stories at an event Friday in La Crosse.
The county hosted the event during National Drug Court Month.
A 2012 study in the county found that the likelihood to reoffend is 20 percent for court graduates, and 48 percent for those expelled from the court.
The program is built to create structure for drug offenders and the community.
"This is the best avenue that we have for dealing with high risk, high needs offenders, individuals who lack a lot of structure and support that many people have," said La Crosse County Judge Scott Horne.
The County's Drug Court was started in 2002 and is one of the longest running in the state.
