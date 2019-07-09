La Crosse County Board remains involved with national pharmaceutical lawsuit

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - The volume of prescription opioids prescribed in the United States has quadrupled since 1999, with Americans consuming 80% of the world's opioids.

La Crosse is part of a multi-jurisdiction lawsuit being led by an Ohio judge, that hopes to hold pharmaceutical manufacturers accountable for the opioid epidemic.

On Tuesday, the La Crosse County Board agreed to keep moving forward with the lawsuit. Board members say they get updates from councils outside the state, and after the case begins in Ohio, this October, other counties will follow suit.

"I believe in Wisconsin all 72 counties are now part of this multi-jurisdictional action. There is a lot of energy put into settlement negotiations," said La Crosse County Board Chair, Tara Johnson.

There is no cost to the county to join the lawsuit and no cost if the litigation is unsuccessful.

