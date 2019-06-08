La Crosse County and Onalaska undecided on pitching in for La Crosse Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - "I think we can still get there, and I hope we can because this center is needed," expressed Mayor Joe Chilsen.

The City approved a yearly two and a half million dollar repayment plan yesterday and requested help from both La Crosse County and the City of Onalaska who have not committed anything yet.

"We're crunching the numbers right now so to speak, so if anything were to happen it would have to be next year's budget," explained Chilsen.

"We are continuing to consider it, to ask for data," revealed Tara Johnson, Chair of the La Crosse County Board.

The budget includes revenues from hotel room and property taxes to pay back the debt. Along with a combined yearly payment of $150,000 from both communities, who have just recently received the request.

And while for one community the request came too recently to make a commitment.

"We see this as a regional asset, but we're kind of new to the conversation," explained Johnson.

Another community feels the request came in too late.

"If they wanted us involved in the process they should be putting us in the process right from the start," expressed Chilsen.

Chilsen feels that better communication would have made them more likely to pitch in.

"'We'll do all the planning, and we'll present you with a bill,' that's not planning.'"

City Council member Barb Janesn agrees, and wants to open channels for communication down the road.

"I agree with that and I'm surprised that they weren't more involved in the very beginning. So I'm interested, I really thing we really need to collaborate, and we need to focus on moving forward and how we can do better."

