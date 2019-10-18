La Crosse County 4-H presents Key Awards

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The annual 4-H Achievement Celebration was held Thursday, October 17, at the Lunda Center.

At the event, La Crosse County 4-H participants received the 4-H Key Award:

Autumn Beyer, daughter of Jason and Jodi Beyer, of La Crosse, Wisconsin and member of the Mississippi Mud 4-H Club

Macy Carty, daughter of Joe and Paula Carty, of Holmen, Wisconsin and member of the Union Mills 4-H Club

Bryn Langrehr, daughter of Mike and Tina Langrehr, of Bangor, Wisconsin and member of the Rockland-Fish Creek 4-H Club

Kaitlyn Stratman, daughter of Kevin and Sara Stratman, of Bangor, Wisconsin and member of the Rockland-Fish Creek 4-H Club

Matthew Terpstra, son of Dennis and Kristine Terpstra, of La Crosse, Wisconsin and member of the Coulee Clovers-River City 4-H Club

The Key Award is the highest honor given to a 4-H member. The award recognizes those who have shown consistent growth in the 4-H program, have developed citizenship and leadership abilities, and have been helpful members in their clubs and community. Although it is a state award, Key Award recipients are determined by a member career evaluation by the La Crosse County 4-H Leaders Association and sponsored by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation and Rural Mutual Insurance Companies.

