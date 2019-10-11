La Crosse considers next steps after voting to purchase downtown building

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The City of La Crosse is planning its next steps after the purchase of a building at the north end of downtown.

The common council approved the purchase of the property at 621 3rd Street North Thursday night.

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat says the area has been identified in downtown plans for decades.

It's shown in the City Vision 2020 master plan as an important location to welcome people into downtown La Crosse.

"This is such a prominent site. That doesn't necessarily mean that the building has to be torn down, in fact a lot of times we will look for opportunities to reuse buildings like this, especially if they're still structurally sound," said Jason Gilman, Director of Planning and Development for the City of La Crosse.

Once an environmental review of the site is completed, the city will begin looking for grants to redevelop the location.

