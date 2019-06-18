La Crosse Concert band plays on despite bandstand construction

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Ninety years of music tradition continues in La Crosse.

The La Crosse Concert Band's second performance of the 2019 season takes place tomorrow in Riverside Park.

The band will perform on a temporary stage while renovations are taking place on the existing bandstand.

The band traces its origins back to 1930, when musicians came together to create the band to use the newly constructed bandstand.

While the band has to move off their long time home for a year, their passion hasn't changed.

"We have just this beautiful place here alongside the river and we are anxious for the new renovations on the bandstand and the new shell to be built, but we're still making music and so we want to be able to share it," said Abbie Leithold-Gerzema, board member of the La Crosse Concert Band.

The band performs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. on the temporary stage through the end of July.

Concerts will be moved to Central High School if it rains.

Details about concert schedules is available on the Concert Band's Facebook page.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.