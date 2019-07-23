La Crosse Concert Band makes donation to Bandshell Consortium

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Concert Band will present a large donation to the Bandshell Consortium Wednesday.

The board of directors for the La Crosse Concert Band voted unanimously at its September 2018 board meeting to approve a $50,000 investment in the La Crosse Bandshell project. As a regular user of the Wendell A. Anderson bandstand in Riverside Park since its dedication in 1930, the La Crosse Concert Band is uniquely connected to the bandstand, the park, and the thousands of La Crosse citizens and neighbors who regularly attend their free weekly concert series every summer.

According to band board president Stephen Mann, "Our history in Riverside Park made this decision an easy one. This investment will allow us to improve significantly the musical experience we provide for our audiences and our players while also giving back to the beautiful park that has been our summer home for so many decades."

The money for this investment comes from earnings from the band's endowment fund. Regular season operating funds will not be used. La Crosse Concert Band will be presenting the Bandshell Consortium with a $50,000 check at its Wednesday, July 24, 2019, concert. The presentation and remarks will be at 7:15 p.m. before the band begins its concert with the Star-Spangled Banner at 7:30 p.m. Representatives from the Consortium will be available to update the public on the status of the bandshell construction and funding.

