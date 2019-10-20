La Crosse community members honored for revitalization efforts

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Community leaders are being honored for their efforts to revitalize La Crosse neighborhoods.

The 5th annual La Crosse Mayor's Neighborhood Conference took place Saturday morning at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center.

As a part of the event, some community organizations and individuals for various projects in the city.

Randy Magno was recognized with the Sara Sullivan individual award for helping bring gardening projects to the Washburn neighborhood and throughout the city.

The award is given annually to someone who has worked toward revitalization of La Crosse.

Magno says the honor drives him to do more. "Every little bit of improvement you make improves somebody's life in the neighborhood and that makes all the difference in the world," said Randy Magno, 2019 Sara Sullivan Award Winner.

Habitat of Humanity La Crosse Area was honored with the Jerilyn Dinsmoor award, recognizing an organization's efforts in the community.



