La Crosse community members hold mental health forum

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Community members joined the discussion about mental health awareness on Tuesday in La Crosse.

A forum was held Tuesday evening at the Southside Neighborhood Center.

Local law enforcement members and medical professionals took part in a panel discussion about mental health.

The panel touched on their role in helping people with mental illness and what resources are available in our community.

A member of NAMI, or National Alliance on Mental Illness, says mental illness is something that people shouldn't be afraid to talk about.

"People are embarrassed by it and you know, there's no reason to be. I mean, it's an illness, just like diabetes or cancer, it's an illness, and we should talk about it freely, we should be able to do that."

The event comes during Mental Health Awareness Week.



