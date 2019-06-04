La Crosse Community Foundation supports a new project to end systemic racism

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - A local community organization is taking a Stand to end local systemic racism.

The La Crosse Community Foundation wrapped up its quarterly grant competition in May, awarding nearly $400,000 in grants to various nonprofit organizations. The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of La Crosse received the biggest award, to support a new project on ending systemic racism locally.

"This project is being coordinated by a number of different community volunteers, and their aim is really to make La Crosse a healthier, and more vibrant place for people of all races to live" says Executive Director of the La Crosse Community Foundation, Jamie Schloegel.

The "Creating a Healthier Multicultural Community: From Good Will to Good Work" project will draw from Nurturing Diversity Partners, a Milwaukee-based racial justice agency, and bring decades of racial justice leadership experience to the La Crosse community.

