News

La Crosse Community Foundation supports a new project to end systemic racism

Nearly $400,000 in grants awarded to businesses

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 11:02 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:15 PM CDT

La Crosse Community Foundation supports a new project to end systemic racism

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - A local community organization is taking a Stand to end local systemic racism.

The La Crosse Community Foundation wrapped up its quarterly grant competition in May, awarding nearly $400,000 in grants to various nonprofit organizations. The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of La Crosse received the biggest award, to support a new project on ending systemic racism locally. 

"This project is being coordinated by a number of different community volunteers, and their aim is really to make La Crosse a healthier, and more vibrant place for people of all races to live" says Executive Director of the La Crosse Community Foundation, Jamie Schloegel.

The "Creating a Healthier Multicultural Community: From Good Will to Good Work" project will draw from Nurturing Diversity Partners, a Milwaukee-based racial justice agency, and bring decades of racial justice leadership experience to the La Crosse community. 

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars