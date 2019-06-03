La Crosse Community Foundation awards more than $139K
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Community Foundation recently awarded $139,700 in competitive grants to various nonprofit organizations.
The 2018 Great Rivers United Way COMPASS Now Assessment indicates that La Crosse residents see a need for significantly increased inclusion of racially diverse people in decision-making, and greater respect for all people. In proportions ranging from 84% to 88%, our community responded that, on these vital community health indicators, we fall short of excellence, according to a news release from the Foundation.
A new group, Creating a Healthier Multicultural Community (CHMC): From Good Will to Good Work, received the largest award to support their work to end systemic racism locally. They were awarded $35,845 to create broad-reaching groups with trained facilitators to work on redefining the region as one committed to racial justice.
CHMC will work with Nurturing Diversity Partners (NDP), a Milwaukee-based racial justice consultation agency.
Other La Crosse Community Foundation grantees include:
|Organization
|Project Description
|Amount Awarded
|The Good Fight Community Center
|Transportation for Student Success
|$7,000
|The Children's Clothes Closet
|Purchase new winter coats, jackets & boots
|$5,000
|La Crosse Jazz Orchestra
|Jazz in the Park guest artist
|$5,000
|Shelter Development
|theExchange
|$6,500
|Wisconsin Badger Camp
|Campership program
|$2,500
|Girl Scouts of WI-Badgerland
|New Girl Scout troop at La Crosse Boys & Girls Club
|$3,000
|Onalaska School District
|World Arts Through K/Cultural Engagement (WAKE) Event
|$1,875
|Couleecap, Inc.
|New Hope Permanent Supportive Housing
|$7,500
|Rotary Works Foundation
|Riverside Bandshell Project
|$25,000
|WisCorps, Inc.
|Critter Mobile
|$17,380
|Marine Credit Union Foundation
|Finding HOME
|$5,000
|GROW La Crosse
|Edible Schoolyard at Hamilton/SOTA
|$8,100
|Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of La Crosse
|"Creating a Healthier Multicultural Community: From Good Will to Good Work
|$35,845
|Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse
|Powell/Poage/Hamilton/Washburn Neighborhood Programming
|$10,000
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Crash in Holmen sends four people to hospital, one potential life-threatening injury
- Wisconsin Republicans consider increase to vehicle registration fee
- La Crescent high school prank 'gone too far' under investigation by police
- Wisconsin Legislature passes 4 abortion bills; Evers expected to veto
- MISSION Act goes live tomorrow; intended to help veterans access healthcare
Latest News
- Crash in Holmen sends four people to hospital, one potential life-threatening injury
- La Crescent high school prank 'gone too far' under investigation by police
- New fountain coming to La Crosse's Riverside Park
- Winona fisherman finds 30-year-old pickup truck in Lake Winona
- Country Boom festival preparing for year two
- Long term flood disaster assistance available for region
- Wisconsin Republicans eyeing $10 registration increase
- "Conductor Wannabes" raise $54,000 for the La Crosse Community
- Dairyland Power Cooperative hosts annual meeting
- Tomah's Connor Prielipp drafted by Red Sox, likely to honor commitment to Alabama