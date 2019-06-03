News

La Crosse Community Foundation awards more than $139K

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 11:40 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 03:42 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Community Foundation recently awarded $139,700 in competitive grants to various nonprofit organizations.

The 2018 Great Rivers United Way COMPASS Now Assessment indicates that La Crosse residents see a need for significantly increased inclusion of racially diverse people in decision-making, and greater respect for all people. In proportions ranging from 84% to 88%, our community responded that, on these vital community health indicators, we fall short of excellence, according to a news release from the Foundation. 

A new group, Creating a Healthier Multicultural Community (CHMC): From Good Will to Good Work, received the largest award to support their work to end systemic racism locally. They were awarded $35,845 to create broad-reaching groups with trained facilitators to work on redefining the region as one committed to racial justice.

CHMC will work with Nurturing Diversity Partners (NDP), a Milwaukee-based racial justice consultation agency. 

Other La Crosse Community Foundation grantees include:

Organization Project Description Amount Awarded
The Good Fight Community Center Transportation for Student Success $7,000
The Children's Clothes Closet Purchase new winter coats, jackets & boots $5,000
La Crosse Jazz Orchestra Jazz in the Park guest artist $5,000
Shelter Development theExchange $6,500
Wisconsin Badger Camp Campership program $2,500
Girl Scouts of WI-Badgerland New Girl Scout troop at La Crosse Boys & Girls Club $3,000
Onalaska School District World Arts Through K/Cultural Engagement (WAKE) Event $1,875
Couleecap, Inc. New Hope Permanent Supportive Housing $7,500
Rotary Works Foundation Riverside Bandshell Project $25,000
WisCorps, Inc. Critter Mobile $17,380
Marine Credit Union Foundation Finding HOME $5,000
GROW La Crosse Edible Schoolyard at Hamilton/SOTA $8,100
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of La Crosse "Creating a Healthier Multicultural Community: From Good Will to Good Work $35,845
Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse Powell/Poage/Hamilton/Washburn Neighborhood Programming $10,000

 

