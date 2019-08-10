La Crosse Co. Judge Ramona Gonzalez elected president of national council
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse Co. Judge Ramona Gonzalez has been elected the 75th president of the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges.
Judge Gonzalez becomes the first foreign-born president of the NCJFCJ being born in the Dominican Republic.
She was first elected a circuit court judge in 1995 and was re-elected in 2007, 2007, and 2013.
Judge Gonzalez is a leading expert on family law issues, specializing in particular on national and international matters relating to child abduction, unaccompanied minors and immigration, LGBTQ+ youth, and domestic violence.
"The NCJFCJ has been fortunate to have Judge Ramona A. Gonzalez as an active and highly-sought after judicial expert in educating her peers on matters that affect our most vulnerable population – the children and families who seek justice," said Joey Orduna Hastings, CEO. "Her commitment to promoting diversity while exercising judicial leadership will make her a great leader of the NCJFCJ."
