La Crosse Chileda Director inducted into CPI Hall of Merit

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Jon Zinniel, Director of Staff Development at Chileda, has achieved the high honor of becoming a Meritorious Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI) Instructor.

The Merit selection process included a review of over 32,000 active Certified Instructors worldwide. CPI recognizes Meritorious Instructors for their extraordinary commitment to an ongoing training process through Nonviolent Crisis Intervention. CPI helps Chileda identify and recognize behavior levels, so they can be proactive, help students calm and keep students and staff safe.

Zinniel is one of only 539 Certified Instructors to earn this distinction and reach the CPI Hall of Merit since it was established in 2011. The five criteria for meritorious achievement relate to organization-wide commitment, meaningful learning opportunities for staff, continuity and reinforcement, instructor development and established expertise.

Zinniel began working at Chileda in 1997 as a second shift program assistant. In 1999, he took the position of Training Support Coordinator and in 2002 started in his current role. Jon began his journey as a CPI Instructor in 2004. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology & Sociology from UW La Crosse. Jon's role entails all facets of staff development including developing, scheduling, organizing, tracking and facilitating as well as creating a culture of learning.



