La Crosse center hosts national organic conference

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) -- - The La Crosse area is welcoming more than 3,000 people to the La Crosse Center.

The annual National Organic Farming Conference kicked off yesterday.

The Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service, or MOSES, is hosting an organic conference that brings 178 vendors to the La Crosse Center offering a variety of resources from organic seeds to equipment.

Organizers said the main purpose for the event is to bring community members together and learn more about a trending business.

"This is the country's largest organic farming conference," said Lauren Langworthy, program director.

A capacity crowd filled the La Crosse Center for anyone wanting to learn about a growing industry.

"It's the community conversation around organic and sustainable agriculture," said John Mesko, executive director of MOSES.

The informational event provides courses, workshops and professional panels.

Langworthy said there's more to organic farming than meets the eye.

"There's a misconception that all organic farms are 2-acre vegetable farms. That's really not true," Langworthy said. "There are quite a wide birth of organic farmers from crop production and life stock production and down through the vegetable models that we are familiar with."

The organic industry only covers 5 percent of the land in the U.S. However, Mesko said it's becoming a popular choice.

"Consumers are growing the market at about 8 percent per year now," he said.

Mesko said new information is the reason.

"I think they have been exposed to information that maybe previous generations didn't have about some of the impacts and how farming impacts the food and the food quality and nutrition," Mesko said.

Noah Engel, a Soldiers Grove native and lifelong organic farmer, said this practice lets consumers know what they are eating.

"I think the whole food production system could use more transparency," Engel said.

He said he is confident in the product he provides.

"It doesn't have a skull and crossbones on it and it's stuff I feel good about feeding my little kids," Engel said. "You can go out in the field and pick a radish out of the field and dust it off and eat it."

Langworthy said the conference offers a chance for conventional farmers and organic farmers can work together.

"The point of this conference is to offer what information exists in the organic community to all farmers so anyone who can use a piece of it can take advantage of that," Langworthy said.