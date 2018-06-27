La Crosse Center Board meets to gather information on renovation plans

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Center Board met Tuesday afternoon to gather more information on the Center's current renovation plans.

La Crosse's Mayor vetoed the final plans earlier this month, saying the renovation should not use space in Riverside Park and it should stick to the original estimated cost. In response, the La Crosse Center Board plans on gathering more information before the city's Common Council meets to decide whether to override the mayoral veto.

"If we have to go back to the drawing board, we go back to the drawing board. We've got a lot of different things that we've got to discuss if that is the case, but we certainly have got to get through this next meeting with the full council, and at the same time, answer some questions that are being asked right now,” said La Crosse Center Director Art Fahey.

The La Crosse Center Board will meet again this Thursday to go over the additional information. La Crosse's Common Council will meet on July 12 to vote whether to override the Mayor's veto.