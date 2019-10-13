La Crosse celebrates its past with Historic Downtown Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. hosted Historic Downtown Day on Saturday.

Many events were moved indoors because of the weather, and were held mainly at Downtown Mainstreet's building and the La Crosse Center.

Entertainment included live music, historical reenactments and other performances.

There were also horse drawn carriage rides and trolley tours to help people explore the downtown area.

More than a dozen local organizations helped make the event possible.



