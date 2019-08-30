La Crosse Blue Stars' Brad Furlano named 2019 Drum Corps International Director of the Year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The executive director of the La Crosse Blue Stars Drum & Bugle Corps is receiving international recognition for his leadership.

Brad Furlano was named the 2019 Drum Corps International Director of the Year.

Every year, at the DCI World Championships, one corps director from each of the World and Open Class levels is honored for exceptional leadership qualities.

Furlano was presented with the 2019 Dr. Bernard Baggs Leadership Award at the DCI Championships on Aug. 9th in Indianapolis, IN.

Furlano joined the Blue Stars when he was just 10 years old, in 1982. He became the organization's CEO in 2006.

The Blue Stars Drum & Bugle Corps also was awarded 8th place in the 2019 DCI Championships. Under Furlano's leadership, the corps has won back-to-back 8th place finishes, matching their best placement in the last 40 years.

