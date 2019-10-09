La Crosse bike lane closed for repairs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The City of La Crosse Street Department is making necessary repairs on the northbound section of the bike lane/path on River Valley Drive from Gillette St. to the top of the viaduct.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the lane will not reopen until early afternoon on Thursday, October 10th.

Please use caution when driving through this area.

You may contact the City of La Crosse Street Dept. at (608) 789-7340 with any questions.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.