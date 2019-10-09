La Crosse bike lane closed for repairs
Bike lane closure on River Valley Drive
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The City of La Crosse Street Department is making necessary repairs on the northbound section of the bike lane/path on River Valley Drive from Gillette St. to the top of the viaduct.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the lane will not reopen until early afternoon on Thursday, October 10th.
Please use caution when driving through this area.
You may contact the City of La Crosse Street Dept. at (608) 789-7340 with any questions.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous Story
Judge denies request to lower bond...
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next Story
Trump confronts liberal Minneapolis
Latest News
- SCAM ALERT: DNR warns of online hunting license scam
- Trump team adds a Pence appearance to Minnesota plan
- Large-scale methamphetamine bust at Appleton area hotel
- Judge denies request to lower bond for La Crosse man who shot officer
- La Crosse bike lane closed for repairs
- CMN Hospitals Radiothon to feature La Crosse boy
- Pre-check Event being held at La Crosse Regional Airport
- Hospitals co-sponsor A Walk to Remember event
- Evers: Second Monday in October is Indigenous Peoples' Day
- HorseSense seeking support to help feed therapy horses