La Crosse Bandshell paver donation deadline set

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Bandshell Consortium has set a deadline for individuals and businesses interested in purchasing pavers.

The final deadline to purchase a paver to be displayed near the La Crosse Bandshell is September 30.

The consortium includes La Crosse Moon Tunes, La Crosse Concert Band, La Crosse Jazz Orchestra, Rotary Lights, Explore La Crosse, Downtown Mainstreet and La Crosse Riverfest in its attempt to raise $850,000 to build an acoustical shell covering the existing bandstand in Riverside Park.

The initial wooden support structure is currently up for display at Riverside Park which was designed by architect Roald Gundersen. When finished, the acoustic shell will protect performers from weather, provide lighting, and provide superior acoustics for performers and attendees.

Paver forms, design plans, FAQs and other info on the band shell can be found here.

