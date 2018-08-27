La Crosse Airport to have temporary TSA Precheck application center

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will offer a temporary application center at the La Crosse Regional Airport (LSE).

Individuals may apply for TSA Pre-check at LSE from Monday, September 10 through Friday, September 14.

According to the TSA, the application center will be located in the large conference room in the main terminal building at LSE from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. A complimentary parking voucher will be provided for anyone participating in the application event.

TSA Pre-check is a screening program allowing members to leave their shoes on, light outerwear and belt in designated screening lanes. members also may keep their laptop in its cas and 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on.

A TSA Pre-check lane at LSE has been operational since summer of 2015.

TSA Pre-check is available when flying domestically and when departing from a U.S. airport to a foreign country.

Pre-enrollment for the LSE application center is recommended here.

Applicants will need to provide fingerprints and proof of citizenship or legal residency and pay an $85 fee for a five-year membership. When approved, travelers will receive a "Known Traveler Number" to input when making airline reservations and can utilize TSA Pre-check lanes at select security checkpoints when traveling on any of the 54 participating airlines.