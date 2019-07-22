La Crosse Airport event is turning back the propellers of time

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Regional Airport will be hosting an event called "How Time Flies" from Friday to Sunday.

Tickets to see historic planes on display cost $15 for adults, $8 for children and kids eight and under can get in for free. Rides on the planes can also be purchased, but it is recommended that they be booked in advance.

Admission to food, games and activities for kids will be free for everybody.

Miranda TerBeest, the marketing and communications manager at the La Crosse Regional Airport, hopes the historic planes will get kids exited about aviation and promote aviation in the community.

"We really hope to just build awareness about the history of the airport and how it's helped to build the community over the last 100 years," said TerBeest.

The event will be located in the Civil Air Patrol building on the opposite side of the airfield from the terminal.

