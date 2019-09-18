La Crescent "Thriller" parade back for second year

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) - The second annual "Thriller" parade is scheduled for Sunday, October 27 in La Crescent.

"This free, community-focused street performance is intended to unite people of different ages and abilities around the positive influence of music and dance," says organizer Meagan Waddell.

Organizers are looking for individuals interested in dressing up as not-too-scary zombies and participating in a choreographed re-creation of Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video. No dance experience is required.

The group will be rehearsing ahead of the parade in downtown La Crescent.

Rehearsals (optional but recommended) will be held at the La Crescent Community Building, 336 S 1st St:

• Sunday, October 6, 4:00 to 6:00 pm

• Sunday, October 13, 5:30 to 7:30 pm

• Sunday, October 20, 5:30 to 7:30 pm

For more information on the event, contact Meagan Waddell at 608-433-4727.

